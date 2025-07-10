KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Recently there has been a flood of cheap whey protein supplements being sold online which should immediately ring alarm bells.

With some products priced as low as RM60 for a one-kilogramme tub — a fraction of the RM240 to RM300 typically charged by more reputable brands — many Malaysians have been drawn in by flashy deals and aggressive online marketing.

Whey protein, a by-product of cheese production, is valued for its high nutritional content and is widely used to support muscle growth and repair.

But producing it requires specialised machinery, skilled labour and strict quality control — making it an expensive process.

To reduce production costs, some manufacturers allegedly substitute much of the whey content with cheaper alternatives such as soy or pea protein — or even sugar and other fillers — while still labelling the product as premium whey protein supplements.

Nutritionist Nurul Farhana Syazreen from Aspen Nutrition told Malay Mail that prolonged consumption of such mislabelled products may lead to health issues.

“You must be careful because if there’s a lot of sugar in it, you may develop diabetes,” she said.

Her comments follow a series of TikTok videos posted by the account @musclemaniaclub — operated by fitness brand Muscle Mania Club — which claimed the company had sent several low-priced whey protein products sold in Malaysia for laboratory testing.

According to the videos, which have since been widely circulated online, some of the tested products — including locally manufactured ones — were found to contain little to no actual protein, despite labels claiming 20 to 30 grams per scoop.

Retired national bodybuilder and six-time Mr World and Mr Asia champion Datuk Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah, better known as Mike Mahen, said dodgy supplements have long existed, but the rise of online brands has made the situation worse.

He said consumers should question bold marketing claims, especially when it comes to price, ingredients and “zero sugar” claims.

“Best to do a ton of research first before purchasing anything, and if it’s online be more vigilant,” he said.

“Think first, can the product be so cheap and deliver? Check labels and everything else, and if it says zero sugar, ask: is it glucose, artificial sugar, less sugar maybe two to three grams instead of zero?” he added.

Nurul explained that all locally produced supplements and food products are required to undergo labelling verification by the Ministry of Health — either through the Food Safety and Quality Division for food items or the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency for supplements.

“If a product is made in Malaysia, it must follow local labelling guidelines but imported products sometimes bypass this, which is a loophole,” she warned.

Retired national bodybuilder and six-time Mr World and Mr Asia champion Datuk Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah, better known as Mike Mahen. — Picture via Instagram/mikesyarul

‘Just eat some chicken’

Mike said most gym-goers are better off sticking to proper meals, rather than relying on supplements, adding that regular servings of meat already contain what their bodies need.

“Have a good 150-200 grams of chicken and 150 grams of carbs and fibre as you’re working out just for fitness,” he said.

He also cautioned parents against giving protein supplements to teenagers or children in hopes of speeding up weight gain.

“[For people aged] below 17, I won’t recommend taking creatine or protein or anything else because your natural hormones and testosterone is there and you’re growing naturally.

“So just add good food, good solid beef, mutton, red meat, you know, and everything is good enough already,” he said.

Associate Professor Mahenderan Appukutty from Universiti Teknologi Mara’s Faculty of Sports Science and Recreation supported the view that concentrated protein is usually only helpful for those involved in high-intensity or competitive training.

“If let’s say you are doing [competitive] weightlifting, you cannot eat 10, 15 eggs in one go. So that’s where concentrated protein becomes helpful. But normal people don’t need it,” he said.

“You can take soy, concentrated soy drink, or chicken,” he said.

As consumers navigate a protein supplement market crowded with bold claims on nutrition and performance benefits, experts agree — for most Malaysians, a pricey powder is unnecessary.

A plate of chicken is all they need.