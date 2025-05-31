KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman had social media in stitches after a video of him dancing with singer-actress Bella Astillah during the Kaamatan Festival made the rounds online.

Clad in traditional Sabahan attire, Syed Saddiq gamely attempted local dance steps in a clip shared on social media.

But it was his stiff, robotic moves that stole the spotlight — and sparked light-hearted teasing from netizens, including the MP himself.

“Not sure whether to laugh or cry watching the video again. I think I’ll just stick to Parliament,” he wrote on platform X.

According to him, filming took hours as he struggled to loosen up.

“From afternoon till night. Had to keep reshooting because I was so stiff — like a robot.

“Thankfully, Bella was there. That helped ease the awkwardness,” he said.

Syed Saddiq also took the opportunity to send festive greetings: “This is Malaysia. Happy Kaamatan and Gawai to all.”

Sabahans celebrated the Kaamatan Festival on May 30 and 31, while Sarawakians observe Gawai Day on June 1 and 2.

Bella later shared on Instagram that the dance was a first for both of them.

“Our first dance collab! Not perfect, but definitely a lot of fun. What a transition – from daylight to night.

“Thank you, Syed Saddiq. I truly appreciate your courage and willingness to try something new. That’s what made it special,” she said.