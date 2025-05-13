KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — A striking new retail podium is nearing completion next to Suria KLCC, marking the latest addition to the city’s most iconic commercial district.

The building, dubbed Lot M Podium, is being constructed by KLCC Holdings, which is also behind the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

This development, with its contemporary architectural design, is poised to join the cluster of shopping complexes in Kuala Lumpur's busiest landmark precinct.

As a modern extension of the iconic KLCC precinct, Lot M Podium is anticipated to offer a diverse array of shopping, dining, and lifestyle experiences.

Its prime location adjacent to Suria KLCC, coupled with seamless connections to major transit networks such as the KLCC MRT station, is expected to enhance convenience and attract both local and international visitors.

Although construction is visibly nearing completion, the actual opening date has yet to be determined by KLCC Holdings.

The new retail hub is also reportedly the foundation for a larger development plan by KLCC Holdings.

Looking beyond the Podium, media reports suggest KLCC Holdings has ambitious plans for a larger development on a four-acre site near Jalan Binjai.

The construction of a 700-metre skyscraper, dubbed Tower M, is reportedly scheduled to commence after 2030.

These reports also indicate that this planned skyscraper will have a gross development value (GDV) estimated between RM3.7 billion and RM4.2 billion.

Currently, The Skyscraper Center ranks Merdeka 118 as the second-tallest building in the world, following the Burj Khalifa. However, Tower M is expected to surpass it as Kuala Lumpur’s tallest landmark upon its completion.