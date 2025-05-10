MIRI, May 10 — A vibrant celebration of Sarawak’s cultural diversity unfolded in Miri as 20 contingents representing various indigenous communities took part in the colourful ‘Niti Daun’ parade, marking the start of Gawai Dayak 2025 festivities.

Sarawak Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, who is also Marudi assemblyman, led the celebration as the Tuai Gawai (head of Gawai).

The event began with the traditional miring ritual at the field near Kolej Komuniti Miri, offering blessings for a bountiful harvest and communal well-being.

Penguang’s participation reflected his continued commitment to preserving and promoting Dayak heritage and his leadership among Sarawak’s indigenous communities.

The 1.5-kilometre parade showcased vibrant cultural performances and traditional attire from various Dayak associations, including the organised Miri Dayak Association (DAM), Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri (PWOUM), Persatuan Kayan Sarawak, and Sarawak Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA), among others.

Penguang (2nd left) being served ‘tuak’ or rice wine during the miring ritual. — The Borneo Post pic

Participants proudly displayed the rich cultural tapestry of Sarawak’s ethnic groups, including Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, Kayan, and Lun Bawang, through traditional dance, music, and symbolic motifs.

Permyjaya played host to this year’s event, complementing the ongoing Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2025, a month-long celebration of Dayak culture, food, and crafts.

Members of Persatuan Masyarakat Saban Sarawak bring tradition to life during the parade, with a ‘sape’ performance showcasing their rich cultural heritage. — The Borneo Post pic

One of the main attractions this year is the Kumang Keligit Dayung Sangon and Keling Belawan pageants, which celebrate not just beauty but also intellect and cultural knowledge.

Preliminary rounds will be held at Permy Mall on May 17, with the grand finals set for May 24 at Meritz Hotel, offering RM5,000 in prize money.

With an enthusiastic turnout at the ‘Niti Daun’ parade, excitement is building for the rest of the Gawai Dayak celebrations. — The Borneo Post