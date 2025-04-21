KOTA BHARU, April 21 — Blending the rustic charm of village flavours with a Western twist, a unique creation known as “tuwokano”, or more popularly, tuak coffee, is fast winning the hearts of coffee lovers.

This distinctive beverage has become the star attraction at Kopi Kaktus, a flower nursery-themed café rapidly gaining attention along Jalan Pasir Hor here.

The cafe owner, Mazuadi Zakaria, 46, fondly known as Abang Mie, shared that the idea of combining “air tuak” or coconut sap (harvested from the coconut inflorescence) with Americano coffee started as a personal experiment.

Who would have thought that a spontaneous idea would turn into a signature drink and spark a fresh trend in the local coffee scene?

“I was just curious about the taste,” said Mazuadi to Bernama.

Riding on the drink’s unexpected popularity, he officially introduced tuak coffee early this year, alongside more than 10 other creative brews, including Kopi Mimpi, Kopi Lemon, Kopi Latte, Kopi Karamel, Kopi Nyor, and Kopi Honeymoon.

Kopi Kaktus owner Mazuadi Zakaria demonstrates how ‘Tuwokano’, also known as tuak coffee, is made when met by Bernama at Kedai Bunga Suri, Jalan Pasir Hor in Kota Baru April 20, 2025. — Bernama pic

According to the father of six, crafting tuak coffee is far from a simple mix of two ingredients. It requires a deep understanding of the “air tuak” and its delicate nature, which can easily change if not handled correctly.

“Tuak needs to ferment at room temperature for three to four hours to develop its distinct character. That light fizz you taste — that’s the soul of tuak coffee,” explained Mazuadi, who uses between 40 and 100 litres of “air tuak” a week.

Priced at RM11 per glass, the drink has proven to be a hit, with up to 30 glasses sold daily — a clear sign of its growing popularity among customers.

To strike the perfect balance of flavour, Mazuadi opts for a blend of Brazilian and Arabica coffee beans sourced from local suppliers, ensuring that the tuak’s natural sweetness complements rather than overpowers the coffee’s aroma.

Adding to the charm of the business, his eldest son, Arif Arham, 21, plays a key role in running the cafe, making it a proudly growing family venture.

Tuak coffee has also begun drawing in tourists from beyond Kelantan, intrigued by its unique blend of traditional flavours and modern, hipster-style presentation.

Visitors enjoy a cup of coffee at Kopi Kaktus at Kedai Bunga Suri, Jalan Pasir Hor in Kota Baru April 20, 2025. — Bernama pic

The cafe’s lush, green setting, surrounded by trees and ornamental flowers, offers a relaxing and ‘Insta-worthy’ backdrop. It’s the perfect spot to unwind, especially for those waiting while their partners shop for plants.

“I noticed many men just hanging around while their wives browsed for flowers. That’s when the idea hit me, to create Kopi Kaktus right here, within the Kedai Bunga Suri nursery, which has been around for over 30 years,” said Mazuadi.

Recognising the drink’s growing appeal, he now plans to bottle tuak coffee so it can be enjoyed at home or gifted to others.

“God willing, I’m working on finding the right packaging. My hope is that tuak coffee will become a source of pride not only for Kelantan, but for Malaysia as a whole, even internationally,” he said with optimism. — Bernama