KUALA NERANG, April 19 — A Saturday morning took a dramatic — and slightly unusual — turn for a man in Kuala Nerang, Terengganu when his attempt to retrieve a pair of dentures from his toilet ended with his hand stuck in the bowl and a full-blown rescue operation.

The incident happened just after 8am, right as firemen from the Kuala Nerang Fire and Rescue Station’s Charlie team were lining up for their morning roll call.

A distress call came through: a man’s arm had become trapped in a squat toilet while he tried to fish out his dentures that had fallen in.

“It’s not something we see every day, but we’re trained to handle all kinds of emergencies — even this sort.

“The most important thing is that the man was safe and unharmed, and we were glad to help,” Operation commander Rahim Mohd Rashid was quoted as saying by Malay newspaper Harian Metro.

He led a team of seven firefighters to the scene, located just 2km from the fire station.

Using specialised tools, including a percussive rescue tool and a drill hack impact, the team managed to free the man’s hand without injury.

Despite the unusual nature of the incident, the hour-long rescue was carried out with professionalism and care, and authorities commended the man for staying calm throughout the ordeal.



