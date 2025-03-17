IPOH, March 17 — Syawal is about two weeks away, but the residents of Taman Desa Pelancongan 2 here have already started preparing lemang and rendang.

What makes it more special is the gotong-royong behind the cooking, as the residents worked together before distributing the dishes for iftar.

Residents’ association chairman Mohd Imran Hadiri said that instead of the usual bubur lambuk, they opted for lemang and chicken rendang for Ramadan this year.

“This initiative is driven by the residents’ enthusiasm over the past few years. It also aims to foster unity and strengthen community bonds,” he told Bernama here last night.

The programme also received the support from the Gopeng Parliamentary Service Centre, Pertubuhan Peduli Masyarakat Madani Kuala Kangsar and Pristine Dynamics Sdn Bhd.

“We distribute 500 packs of lemang and chicken rendang using a coupon system, with each family receiving one pack.

“This programme was made possible through the strong support from residents. It also allowed us to assist those in need,” he said.

Programme coordinator Md Yusuf Ramli said preparations took two days, involving 200 lemang and over 105 kilogrammes of chicken for the rendang.

“The lemang was cooked from 10.30pm and completed around 4.00am, while the rendang preparation started at 8.30am. The dishes were then packed and distributed after Asar prayers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gopeng Member of Parliament Tan Kar Hing, who participated in the event, said such activities should continue to keep the gotong-royong tradition alive, especially among the younger generation. — Bernama