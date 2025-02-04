WASHINGTON, Feb 4 — Joe Biden has signed with the powerhouse talent agency CAA, joining its star-studded ranks of Hollywood actors and sports legends as the former US president explores what comes after the White House.

Creative Artists Agency said in an Instagram post on Monday that they had represented Biden from 2017 to 2020 after his eight-year term as vice president.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” said Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA, praising the former leader’s “commitment to public service.”

“We are profoundly honoured to partner with him again.”

Biden had published his memoir, Promise Me, Dad, and launched a book tour that sold more than 85,000 tickets nationwide during his previous stint with CAA, the agency said.

One of the world’s largest talent agencies, CAA’s roster ranges from actor Meryl Streep and lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart to Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

According to trade publication Variety, it also represents the production company Higher Ground — fronted by Biden’s former boss, ex-president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. — AFP