MELBOURNE, Jan 11 — An Australian woman has had her marriage annulled after discovering a prank wedding orchestrated by her partner for social media was legally binding.

According to the BBC, the woman said her partner, a social media influencer, convinced her the ceremony was a staged event to boost his Instagram content.

She only realised the marriage was genuine when he later asked her to add him as a dependant on her permanent residency application in Australia.

Court documents revealed the man had secretly filed a notice of intended marriage before the event, forging her signature.

The woman testified she believed civil marriages could only occur in a court and thought she was merely acting for the camera.

Her partner, who claimed she was aware of the ceremony's legality, allegedly used the stunt to secure his residency in Australia.

A Melbourne judge ruled the woman was deceived and had not given genuine consent to the marriage, granting an annulment in October 2024.

The case highlights the dangers of deceit in relationships and raises concerns about the misuse of legal documents for personal gain.