TANAH MERAH, Dec 25 — Looking for rice locusts, scientifically known as chortophaga viridifasciata, has become a source of supplementary income for a grass cutter supporting his family in Kampung Rambai, Tok Chedol here.

Muhammad Rozali Zulkifli, 37, said he started selling the small insects nearly a decade ago as a side income while working as a grass cutter in the village.

“At first, I sold these locusts in small quantities, not expecting them to gain such popularity and high demand,” he said.

Rozali explained that he hunts for the rice locusts at night in the paddy fields near his home, typically catching about one kilogramme of the insects each night to sell to his customers.

The father of three said he uses a net to capture the rice locusts that gather on the grass and in the paddy fields.

Muhammad Rozali said he normally leaves his house from 8pm to midnight daily to catch the grasshoppers, with the rainy season being particularly fruitful for his efforts.

“The locusts are soaked first and then lightly fried until they turn reddish before being sold,” he said.

Together with his wife, Nor Wan Zianal Atikah Aziz, 27, Rozali utilises internet technology to promote their grasshopper products on Facebook, boosting their sales.

“Alhamdulillah, I earn between RM500 and RM700 a month, which helps supplement my family’s daily expenses,” he said.

Rozali said he sells the rice locusts at RM10 per 100 grams and has customers in Selangor, Perlis, and Penang. — Bernama