KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Are you waking up one too many times at night to pee? Or experiencing pain while urinating?

Though they may seem trivial, urologists have warned that men should not ignore these symptoms as they could be early warning signs of major health conditions.

Here are five most common male reproductive health conditions that men suffer from and why men should get themselves checked early on:

Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome (CPPS)

Chronic pelvic pain syndrome is a long-term pelvic pain in men caused by the inflammation of the prostate gland which is not related to a bacterial infection.

Prince Court Medical Centre consultant urologist Dr Datesh Daneshwar said men can suffer from CPPS even during their early teens since their prostate enlarges after they hit puberty.

However, he said those indulging in desk jobs that require excessive sitting are more prone to develop CPPS.

“Some medical literature suggests that 50 per cent of the male population is likely to suffer from CPPS during their lifetime,” he added.

When to get checked?

If you’re waking up frequently to pee at night or experiencing pain while passing urine, consult a urologist immediately.

Testicular cancer

Testicular cancer is a rare form of cancer, affecting one in 250 men in their lifetimes. According to the National Cancer Registry Report (2012-2016), testicular cancer accounted for 1.2 per cent of cancers in Malaysian males.

However, Universiti Malaya Specialist Centre (UMSC) consultant urologist Dr Ahmad Nazran Fadzli urged young men as early as 15 years old to self-examine their testicles regularly since testicular cancer is prevalent among men aged between 15 and 35.

“Testicular cancer also has a very high cure rate, even when it spreads to other parts of the body, if it is detected early,” he said.

Echoing a similar view, Dr Datesh said men should perform self-examination of their testicles once a week after a warm shower.

“Touch to check for lumps, swelling or any changes in size or there is an imbalance between the left and right testicles. Consult a urologist immediately if anything feels odd,” he said.

When to get checked?

Both experts suggested regular self-examination of testicles is sufficient as a precautionary measure but urged men not to overlook any changes that they spot on their testicles.

Prostate cancer

Unlike testicular cancer, prostate cancer is the third most common cancer in Malaysian men, with an incidence of 7.7 per 100,000 men according to the National Cancer Registry (2017-2021).

Dr Ahmad Nazran said the symptoms of prostate cancer can resemble those of non-cancerous prostate conditions, such as frequent urination at night, a burning sensation while urinating, or the presence of blood in the urine.

“Those at risk of developing prostate cancer may have to undergo prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests.

“If their PSA levels are normal, then they can repeat the test in one to two years, depending on their doctor’s advice. However, if they have elevated PSA levels, they may need to undergo additional testing,” he said.

When to get checked?

Dr Ahmad Nazran recommended men should start taking prostate cancer screenings from the age of 50. However, he said men with a strong family history of prostate cancer or related cancers such as breast cancer or ovarian cancer should start screening from the age of 40.

Infertility

Globally, fertility rates are on the decline post-Covid-19. Last year, a sperm analysis data from Malaysia’s National Population and Family Development Board also revealed that 60 per cent of sperm analysis tests showed abnormal results.

Dr Datesh said Covid-19 has also contributed to the drop in male fertility since the coronavirus can induce orchitis — inflammation of testicles — that can disrupt sperm production and cause prostate inflammation that could affect one’s sexual performance.

When to get checked?

Dr Datesh advised men to take a proactive fertility screening such as a sperm count test when they are planning to get married and start a family.

Erectile Dysfunction

While the subject remains a taboo among men, Dr Ahmad Nazran said early detection of erectile dysfunction (ED) is crucial to identify underlying cardiovascular health in males.

“ED can be the first sign of a heart disease. So, early detection of ED can lead to subsequent detection or prevention of heart diseases,” he said.

When to get checked?

Dr Ahmad Nazran urged men to consult a urologist if they struggle to perform in the bedroom.