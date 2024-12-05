NEW YORK, Dec 5 — Prince Harry opened up about the constant rumours surrounding his marriage to Meghan Markle during his appearance at The New York Times’ 2024 DealBook Summit yesterday.

Asked by Andrew Ross Sorkin how he handles all the speculation, especially now that they’re working on separate projects, the Duke of Sussex didn’t shy away from the topic, as reported by People magazine.

Sorkin pointed out the media frenzy whenever they’re apart, referencing Meghan’s solo appearance at the Paley Honors Gala in Beverly Hills while Harry was in New York for a charity event with Sentebale.

“Is that normal for you?” Sorkin asked.

“The second there’s an article — she’s in California, you’re in New York — they say, ‘Well, what is happening with these two, right?’”

Harry responded with a laugh, “Because you invited me, you should have known!” before getting more serious.

“No, that’s definitely not a good thing,” he added, poking fun at the wild speculation.

“Apparently, we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Paley Honors Gala in Beverly Hills, California, December 4, 2024. — Reuters pic

According to People, Harry acknowledged how ridiculous the constant chatter can be but explained, “It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it.

“The people I feel most sorry for are the trolls... Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

Harry also joked that he was sure his chat with Sorkin would get twisted, adding, “For that, I can only apologise, but you did invite me, so it’s not my fault,” which got a good laugh from the audience.

As for his personal life, Harry said his “main goal” is to be “the best husband and dad that I can be” to their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, who they’re raising in California.

He also spoke about how much he enjoys bringing up his kids in the United States, saying there are activities the family can do together that they “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the UK."