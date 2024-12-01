KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Diving into a comic book or manga is truly magical.

From the the feel of the pages to the beautiful artwork and the spellbinding tales shared — it provides for a magical journey that spurs the imagination.

It's easy to forget that Malaysia has a vibrant comic scene of its own, eclipsed by the hype and popularity of industry titans like Marvel, DC and Japanese manga in general.

Malay Mail speaks with Malaysian comic artists to get their insights about the local scene and what it takes to thrive as a comic creator.

Relatability, demographic and love for print

Kaoru Liew, 40, a senior comic book artist at Kadokawa Gempak Starz, noted that while Western comics and Japanese mangas are popular in Malaysia, local titles such as Lawak Kampus, Prince, and Candy resonate with Malaysian readers.

The appeal lies in their relatability.

Lawak Kampus, for example, taps into shared experiences of school life, prompting readers to reminisce about their own days in the classroom.

Whether adults of youngsters, many continue to buy print editions despite the prevalence of digital formats.

Some, like Lawak Kampus, have transitioned to digital platforms, albeit not completely.

“Some were made into digital for us to test the market,” said Liew.

However, Malaysians still love to collect printed comics.

Liew explains, “The reason is simple; they just like it and want to collect them.

“If you read on a phone or the internet, you can’t collect-you can only read.”

Kaoru Liew, noted that local titles resonate deeply with Malaysian readers. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The shift in local comic styles

Local comics have transformed significantly over the years.

In the past, the tempo — or the rhythm and pacing of the narrative-was slower, emphasising mood and feelings, especially in romance comics that often revolved around casual conversations conveying emotions through dialogue.

Today, local comics are increasingly influenced by Japanese styles, resulting in a shift towards more action and humour.

Modern comics feature more panels — sections that capture key moments in the story.

“You can see characters moving from panel to panel, bringing the action to life with plenty of expression.

“This dynamic style allows for a more engaging narrative rather than relying solely on dialogue,” Liew explains.

The step-by-step creation process and international collaborations

Curious how comics come to life?

Well, the process involves several stages.

It begins with character design and scripting, where dialogue, movements, and expressions are crafted.

Storyboarding then visualises the narrative flow through sketches.

Pencilling adds detailed outlines, followed by inking to give depth and definition.

Colouring and dialogue insertion add the final touches, and a final review ensures everything is polished before going to print.

Creating a comic as a solo artist typically takes about three months for 128 pages.

Oh, and did you know that Malaysian comic companies also provide artwork for international publishers?

While this is still somewhat limited, Gempak Starz has successfully collaborated with publishers in Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Local pages go global

When it comes to local comics that have taken the world by storm, the conversation gets exciting.

Liew highlights classics like Kampung Boy, which has captivated audiences not only in countries like China and Japan, but also in the West.

“When non-Malaysians talk about Malaysian comics, they will surely mention Kampung Boy,” she noted.

The Prince and Candy also made its way to Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, with The Prince recently kicking off publishing in the US.

The reception from foreign and neighbouring countries has been overwhelmingly positive, with many embracing Malaysian-made comic books.

Challenges faced by Malaysian comic artists

Of the many challenges faced by comic artists in Malaysia, strict restrictions on what kind of content os at the forefront.

Scenes depicting smoking, drinking alcohol, or gambling are off-limits, along with any mention of ethnicity or religious issues.

Even characters wearing revealing clothing is not allowed.

Over time, these limitations have increased; for instance, once-acceptable tattoos are now banned from comics.

“Many comic artists in Malaysia mention that these restrictions limit their creativity,” said Liew.

Veteran Malaysian comics artist, Julian Kam, 55, points out that artists face a constant struggle between passion and reality.

Kam, emphasises the importance of self-control, time management, and patience. — Picture via Facebook/Lefty Julian

What does it take to become a comic artist in Malaysia?

Kam, emphasises the importance of self-control, time management, and patience, particularly in balancing day jobs with artistic pursuits until an artist can earn a living from their passion.

“You can also take up a college course in art if that would give you confidence, but that’s not a must in my opinion."

Liew adds that a strong portfolio is crucial for anyone planning to enter the Malaysian comic industry and encourages artists to never stop drawing.

Her advice to young comic artists is to stay hungry and embrace continuous learning.

“Even after 24 years in the industry, I’m still learning,” said Liew.