KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, presented the ninth Anugerah Seniman Negara to Datuk Lat at the Anugerah Seni Negara (ASN) 2024 ceremony yesterday.

Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim was also in attendance, accompanied by Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan.

Lat, whose full name is Mohd Nor Khalid, received a cash prize of RM60,000, a certificate, a trophy, and a set of national attire.

He was also named Seniman Tamu by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC), with an incentive to continue his work and eligibility to receive first-class treatment at government hospitals.

The ceremony also saw the country’s renowned singer, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin, presented with the special recognition of Anugerah Biduan Negara, handed over by Khairul Firdaus.

She received RM30,000, a set of national attire, a certificate, a trophy, and the Seniman Tamu title.

Meanwhile, the Anugerah Karyawan Seni title went to Datuk Mokhzani Ismail (music), Zakaria Ariffin (acting/stage performance), Wong Kit Yaw (dance), Bangie Anak Embol (handicraft), and Wong Hoy Cheong (visual arts), each receiving RM30,000, a set of national attire, a certificate, a trophy, and the Seniman Tamu title.

The final award, the Anugerah Pendukung Seni, was presented to Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) in the media category, Yayasan Hasanah in the corporate category, and The Temple of Fine Arts in the non-governmental organisation category, each bringing home RM10,000, a certificate and trophy.

ASN is the highest recognition from the government to artistes and creative industry players for their contributions to the country’s arts industry and at the global level.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Khairul Firdaus said that the 15-year-old ASN is the government’s ongoing commitment through the ministry to recognise and honour local arts and creative industry players and talents.

He said this recognition is to appreciate their exceptional contributions, leadership, and credibility in enriching the nation’s arts and cultural heritage, adding that the local creative industry players are the nation’s treasure and should be uplifted, as they represent Malaysia’s cultural heritage.

“Therefore, it is only fitting that they receive recognition and appreciation, not only for their works but also for their unwavering commitment that has continuously enriched the industry,” he added. — Bernama