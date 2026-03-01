KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The Embassy of Malaysia in Doha, Qatar has advised Malaysians in the country to remain vigilant and not leave their homes except for essential matters.

In a notice shared on its Facebook page, the embassy said the situation in the Gulf region and Qatar remains unstable.

“Please follow the latest developments through official sources and refrain from sharing unverified information,” the notice said.

It added that Qatar’s airspace remains closed.

Malaysians requiring further assistance at the Hamad International Airport are advised to contact Qatar Airways at +974 4144 5555.

The embassy can be reached at +974 3374 6733 (24 hours) or via email at [email protected] for any emergencies. — Bernama