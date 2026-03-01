PUTRAJAYA, March 1 — The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF) has developed the National Seagrass Map to strengthen the systematic, science-based management of seagrass habitats.

In a statement today, the department said the first comprehensive map developed at the national level will serve as a spatial data reference to support the National Plan of Action for Seagrass (NPOA Seagrass).

The map will guide coastal development planning, including site suitability assessments, mitigation measures and efforts to reduce spatial-use conflicts to protect sensitive habitats.

Fisheries Malaysia director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain said the science-based approach enhances the department’s capacity to plan more targeted and effective habitat protection measures.

“Seagrass is a vital component of coastal ecosystems that sustains fisheries resources and marine biodiversity.

“The development of the National Seagrass Map provides an important foundation to refine management actions and ensure these habitats continue to function sustainably,” he said.

He added that management proposals and protection mechanisms will be refined in line with the department’s mandate under the Fisheries Act 1985. — Bernama