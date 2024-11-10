KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — An Indonesian kain kafan (Islamic burial shround) seller in Bandung, Indonesia has gone viral for his rather humourous approach to selling his wares online.

Viewers have shared TikTok lives from the @kafani.id account of the company Kain Kafan Kafani, where the CEO himself known as Yoka both sells his wares and educates the public about kain kafan.

In one particular live, he exhorted his viewers repeatedly to “Check out sebelum meninggal (Check out before you die),” which has been received with humour.

Another interesting gimmick of the account is having live people during the streaming sessions wrapped up in the kain kafan as a demonstration of how Yoka’s wares look like, which had netizens in stitches while also commenting that it was slightly scary.

One Malaysian was particularly amused that the seller was a little unhappy he wasn’t getting reviews despite selling a large volume of burial shrouds.

Someone replied, “If there was a review, I’d be scared.”

NOT THE SELLER GETTING SAD BECAUSE SOLD ALOT KAIN KAFAN BUT NO REVIEW pic.twitter.com/BtTjrWNAjl — Wolbach Chomusuke (@ZackAvaricious) November 9, 2024

Yoka’s kain kafan sells for between 300,000 rupiah (RM84) hingga 700,000 rupiah (RM196).