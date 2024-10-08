KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Have something in your online shopping cart for the 10/10 sales?

If you’re a Maybank user you should know that the bank is shifting its online banking maintenance time to 11.30pm to 11.59pm on October 9 (Wednesday) according to The Star.

The reason? It’s to minimise any disruptions for users during the period but be aware that during that small window of time the following services will be unavailable:

Maybank2u

MAE app

QRPayBiz app

Wealth app

FPX online payments

debit card transactions

self-service terminals (including ATMs, cash deposit, and cheque deposit machines)

Make sure you get your important banking transactions done way before 11.30pm to be safe.

It is unknown at press time if other banks will also follow suit but just in case make sure your usual purchase channels will be accessible during 10/10 or better yet, ask your bank should you be in doubt.