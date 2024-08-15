KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — BTS member and South Korean pop sensation Jungkook is set to headline his first solo documentary, Jungkook: I Am Still.

The film delves into an eight-month journey where the 26-year-old artist prepared and released his debut studio album, Golden.

In a recent update shared on BTS’ Weverse page, fans were teased with glimpses of what to expect from the documentary, including performances at various venues and previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage revealing Jungkook’s innermost thoughts.

The documentary will premiere in cinemas worldwide on September 18, with the Japan release scheduled for October 4.

Tickets will go on sale globally starting August 21. For further details, fans are encouraged to check the documentary’s official website in the days to come.