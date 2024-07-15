KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Jin of popular K-pop group BTS made his appearance yesterday at the Louvre Museum in Paris as the first torchbearer of the 2024 Summer Olympics torch relay.

Fans of the group, known as ARMY, have been lauding his participation in the event, peppering social media with pictures and videos of the singer.

HIS SMILE WHEN SUPER TUNA STARTED OLYMPIC TORCHBEARER JIN PRIDE OF KOREA JIN Advertisement JIN AT PARIS OLYMPICS #조각상탈출_김석진_루브르성화봉송 #달려라석진_성화봉송한국대표 #방탄소년단진 #JIN pic.twitter.com/IrVtldZQcq — steph hugged jin ???? (@gomdorichick) July 14, 2024

Loud cheers, applause and singing (of BTS songs, obviously) followed the star as he appeared on the scene and followed him along the route, with many fans yelling “Kim Seok-jin”, the singer’s full name, on repeat.

Armys chanting "Kim seokjin", the way you will never guess this is the Olympics and not a seokjin concert OLYMPIC TORCHBEARER JIN PRIDE OF KOREA JIN JIN AT PARIS OLYMPICS#조각상탈출_김석진_루브르성화봉송 #달려라석진_성화봉송한국대표pic.twitter.com/E30PxRlJx4 — Carolyne⁷⁼¹ (@mhereonlyforbts) July 14, 2024

#JIN make history as the First Korean singer to carry the Olympic Torch on #Paris2024 Olympic ! OLYMPIC TORCHBEARER JIN PRIDE OF KOREA JIN JIN AT PARIS OLYMPICS pic.twitter.com/mjYiMCYnoT — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) July 14, 2024

The way the promotion trucks played 'Fire' for the armys waiting for seokjin, omg that's so cute OLYMPIC TORCHBEARER JIN PRIDE OF KOREA JIN JIN AT PARIS OLYMPICS #조각상탈출_김석진_루브르성화봉송 #달려라석진_성화봉송한국대표 #방탄소년단진 #JINpic.twitter.com/w4h2d8nCZd pic.twitter.com/NQV3OJebnI — Carolyne⁷⁼¹ (@mhereonlyforbts) July 14, 2024

The words “Olympic Torchbearer Jin, Pride of Korea Jin, Jin at Paris Olympics,” are seen on most of the social media posts by fans of the star.

THE AMOUNT OF BODYGUARD, SEOKJIN IS TRULY THE MAIN CHARACTER OLYMPIC TORCHBEARER JIN PRIDE OF KOREA JIN JIN AT PARIS OLYMPICS #조각상탈출_김석진_루브르성화봉송 #달려라석진_성화봉송한국대표 #방탄소년단진 #JINpic.twitter.com/SDNJ8xDioU — Carolyne⁷⁼¹ (@mhereonlyforbts) July 14, 2024

The French domestic torch relay, which began May 8 in Marseille, southern France, has been under way for more than two months.

The 31-year-old completed his mandatory military service last month, becoming the first BTS member to do so.