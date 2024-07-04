NEW YORK, July 4 — What you eat at age 40 could influence your quality of life at 70, researchers say. A new Harvard University study suggests that adopting a healthy diet in your early 40s can help preserve your mental and physical health beyond the age of 70.

How can you live longer in good health? Lifestyle is obviously a determining factor. The importance of sleep is well established, as are the harmful effects of smoking and alcohol, but diet is also a major consideration. Study after study has been assessing the impact of a good diet on many aspects of health, as well as determining which diet(s) and food(s) are most beneficial — or detrimental — to mental and physical health. This was the focus of the American Society for Nutrition’s annual meeting, Nutrition 2024, which came to a close on July 2 in Chicago.

A team of researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health looked at the late adoption — in midlife — of a healthy diet, and the role this could play in long-term health. The scientists analysed data from 106,931 people going back to 1986 and spanning a 30-year period. All participants were at least 39 years old, and free of chronic disease at the start of the research. Data was collected every four years by means of questionnaires concerning the participants’ diets.

Highlighting the relationship between midlife diet and healthy aging

Presented at the American Society for Nutrition’s annual meeting, the study findings show that almost half of the participants had died by 2016, and that 9.2 per cent reached the age of 70 without suffering from chronic disease. The researchers also observed that people who adopted a healthy diet from the age of 40 were 43 per cent to 84 per cent more likely to maintain their physical and mental health until at least age 70, compared with those who did not follow such a diet.

“Traditionally, research and derived dietary guidelines have focused on preventing chronic diseases like heart disease. Our study provides evidence for dietary recommendations to consider not only disease prevention but also promoting overall healthy aging as a long-term goal,” explains Anne-Julie Tessier, PhD, postdoctoral fellow at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, quoted in a news release.

What should you be eating?

According to this research, a high consumption of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, unsaturated fats (the “good” fats), nuts, legumes and low-fat dairy products was associated with greater odds of healthy aging. Conversely, high consumption of trans fats, sodium, red meat and processed meat reduced the chances of healthy aging.

“People who adhered to healthy dietary patterns in midlife, especially those rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats, were significantly more likely to achieve healthy aging. This suggests that what you eat in midlife can play a big role in how well you age,” concludes Anne-Julie Tessier.

Significantly, the scientists affirm that the association between healthy eating and healthy aging remained strong even after taking into account factors, such as physical activity, that are known to impact health. — ETX Studio