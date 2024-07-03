KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Proton recently unveiled a new sub-brand called Proton e.MAS for its upcoming electric vehicle line-up. However, the national automaker did not reveal any actual vehicle or even its name during the unveiling event but a recent discovery on the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) database may have provided the answer.

First discovered by Nextrift, Proton has filed 7 trademark applications for the e.MAS7 name on 13 June 2024 according to the database. The company has also included a graphical logo in its applications which is essentially similar to the e.MAS logo we have seen before apart from having a stylised number 7 added into it.

e.MAS7 is the only name we have found so far

The e.MAS7 trademark applications were filed under Class 9, 12,16, 25, 35, 37, and 42 of the Nice Classification (NCL) which is an international classification for goods and services that is used by many trademark authorities globally.

Advertisement

Proton has also used the same classifications for Proton e.MAS name and logo as well as the new tiger head logo with the flatted 2D design. The company has filed these trademark applications simultaneously with the e.MAS7 name.

Meanwhile, we tried to search for other potential e.MAS EV name using other numerical combinations such as e.MAS1, e.MAS2, e.MAS5, e.MAS70, e.MAS90, and many more but could not find any hit. Hence, this strengthens the idea that the e.MAS7 will be the name that Proton is going to use for its EV.

During the Proton e.MAS unveiling event last month, the company’s CEO Dr. Li Chunrong has said that the new EV will be built using the Global Modular Architecture (GMA) platform which has been designed to cater to both domestic and global markets. He has also confirmed that the first model which is codenamed Proton GMA 01 will be launched in December 2024.

Advertisement

Geely Galaxy E5 to be transformed into Proton e.MAS7?

Despite what Dr. Li said at the event, the rumour that the first Proton EV will be based on the Geely Galaxy E5 is still running strong. This is given the fact that Geely has developed the EV with a right-hand drive (RHD) simultaneously with the left-hand drive (LHD) version instead of being an afterthought.

The Galaxy E5 is apparently able to deliver a CLTC-rated range of up to 530km depending on its LFP battery capacity which can go up to 60.22kWh. Regardless of the battery specs, all Galaxy E5 feature the same 160kW (215hp) electric motor and have the capability to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds.

In terms of dimensions, this is how the Galaxy E5 looks like when compared to the most popular EV in Malaysia at the moment, the BYD Atto 3:

Geely Galaxy E5

Length: 4,615mm

Width: 1,901mm

Height:1,670mm

Wheelbase: 2,750mm

BYD Atto 3

Length: 4,455mm

Width: 1,875mm

Height: 1,615mm

Wheelbase: 2,720mm

With that, the Galaxy E5 seems to be slightly longer and wider than the Atto 3 although not by much. Even though these figures looked really interesting, let’s not get too ahead of ourselves and stay tuned for the official launch of Proton e.MAS EV later this year. — SoyaCincau