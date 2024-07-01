KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Leading Islamic fintech company PayHalal has announced the appointment of Nate Thevarajah as its new Head of Development, effective today.

Nate brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, having demonstrated exceptional skills in technology, digital transformation, and AI personalisation.

In his new position, Nate will be responsible for spearheading the development and deployment of cutting-edge technology solutions across the entire PayHalal ecosystem.

His areas of focus will include AI and machine learning, product engineering, analytics and data science, information security, and infrastructure operations.

Nate's passion for leading technology initiatives and his track record of creating innovative solutions for customers and partners make him a valuable addition to the PayHalal team.

He takes over from Tom Groppenber, whose tenure has ended.

Nate Thevarajah

Speaking on his appointment, Nate expressed his commitment to leveraging his expertise to enhance the personalised experiences of PayHalal merchants and shoppers.

Nate's innovative approach to combining Islamic principles with technology has already led to groundbreaking developments in Islamic fintech.

At the age of 21, Nate has achieved significant milestones in his career, showcasing his exceptional talent and dedication to the field.

His vision for PayHalal includes the development of innovative products such as HajiGo, Digital Takaful, and a shariah-compliant eWallet, aiming to provide comprehensive solutions for the Muslim community.

PayHalal is excited to have Nate on board and looks forward to the new advancements and achievements that he will bring to the company.

His leadership and expertise will play a key role in revolutionizing the Islamic fintech industry and setting new standards for ethical and technologically advanced financial services.