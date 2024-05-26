KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Home fragrance pioneer Diptyque has entered into an exclusive gourmet collaboration to reimagine its olfactory creations.
Here’s introducing a limited edition of Diptyque gourmet candles created in collaboration with Café Verlet, the oldest purveyor of coffees in Paris.
Celebrating the French art of living, the candles’ aroma is inspired by sweet delights.
Inspired by the flavours of Café Verlet — Café (Coffee), Chantilly (Whipped Cream), Biscuit (Biscuit) and Fruits Confits (Candied Fruits) — these creations offer a unique olfactory experience.
From tomorrow (May 27) to June 2, Diptyque Café Verlet will grace the main entrance of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.
Back by popular demand, the pop-up cafe last appeared at The Exchange TRX and was visited by many local celebrities and influencers.
