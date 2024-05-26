KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Home fragrance pioneer Diptyque has entered into an exclusive gourmet collaboration to reimagine its olfactory creations.

Here’s introducing a limited edition of Diptyque gourmet candles created in collaboration with Café Verlet, the oldest purveyor of coffees in Paris.

The new candle from Diptyque is inspired by sweet delights. — Picture courtesy of Kens Apothecary

Celebrating the French art of living, the candles’ aroma is inspired by sweet delights.

Inspired by the flavours of Café Verlet — Café (Coffee), Chantilly (Whipped Cream), Biscuit (Biscuit) and Fruits Confits (Candied Fruits) — these creations offer a unique olfactory experience.

From tomorrow (May 27) to June 2, Diptyque Café Verlet will grace the main entrance of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Back by popular demand, the pop-up cafe last appeared at The Exchange TRX and was visited by many local celebrities and influencers.

