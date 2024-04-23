IPOH, April 23 — Six years ago, architect Alvin Chen was surveying a low-cost housing in Subang Jaya that he had been assigned to refurbish.

During the visit, Chen saw big families being cramped into small units and sharing a plate of white rice.

As fate would have it, he would visit a landfill during the course of his work where he found edible food being left to rot.

That got Chen and his wife Angela turn their backs against their chosen profession and go on to start social enterprise, What a Waste (WaW) that rescues food to be distributed to the needy.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Chen said when they first started in 2018, they worked with families having wedding banquets.

Apart from cooked food, social enterprise What a Waste also rescues produce. — Picture via Facebook/ What A Waste

“We gained traction after we started the Say I Do to Environment campaign and more started to come in.

“Today, we are the only organisation that has been allowed by hotels to extract food from their kitchen.”

Besides wedding banquets, Chen said WaW also rescues food from corporate events.

How it works

Chen said they would be informed days before an event.

“We then ask for details such as the number of people it caters for, food type and if the food is halal.

“Whether the food is halal or not will help us to determine where the food goes during distribution later,” explained Chen.

Next is getting the volunteers ready and asking them to be on standby for the day of the event.

They also decide where the food would be distributed on the day of the event.

To avoid food from turning bad, What a Waste needs to send the food to the needy in three hours. — Picture via Facebook/ What A Waste

“To date, we have volunteers along the west coast spanning from Perlis to Johor who are able to come in when there are events.”

Beneficiaries include those from the B40 group, refugees, welfare homes, street friends and also animal shelters.

On the day of the event, WaW volunteers park themselves at the kitchen area to pack unfinished food using recycled food containers.

According to Chen, they have of three hours to distribute the food before it turns bad hence they need to work fast.

Due to the time constraints, the food will only be distributed up to certain areas.

“For example in Kuala Lumpur, we can only cover an area within a five kilometers radius.”

Beginning last year, What a Waste also rescues food from Ramadan bazaars. — Picture via Facebook/ What A Waste

Ramadan bazaars

Since last year, WaW also rescues food from Ramadan bazaars.

Chen said starting with one bazaar last year, the number was increased to six bazaars this year.

“We started at USJ 4 last year and this year expanded to Puchong Indah, Putra Heights and four more locations in Subang Jaya.”

Chen said last year, 1.92 tonnes of food was rescued at USJ 4 while this year, 3.086 tonnes were saved from the six bazaars.

“There are plans to expand to more bazaars next year.”

Ffood rescued by What a Waste are also given to animal shelters. — Picture via Facebook/ What A Waste

This year also saw the implementation of e-platforms that link the marginalised communities.

Chen said with the platform, communities are kept in loop on the food that is available.

“The platform will also allow better distribution of food,” he added.

For further details or to procure their services, visit WaW on Facebook or Instagram.