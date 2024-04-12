LONDON, April 12 — Some of the biggest names in music got their start in Europe. But not all cities on the continent are equal when it comes to musical offerings. Certain destinations offer more opportunities for music lovers than others, as a German ranking reveals.

Online travel agency weloveholidays has taken a close look at the music scene in 60 European cities, ranking them according to a number of factors. Particular attention was paid to the number of music events taking place in each destination during 2024, as well as the number of concert venues (bars, halls) located there. Once the data had been collected, the factors were standardized so that each was assigned a value between 0 and 1, giving each city on the Old Continent a score attesting to its “musical” side.

London tops the list, with a respectable score of 2.78 out of 4. The English capital stands out thanks to the many concerts it hosts throughout the year, including three by American superstar Taylor Swift in mid-June. Music lovers visiting the land that gave rise to the genre of Britpop can also enjoy live music in one of London’s 133 concert bars. That’s more than any other city in the ranking!

Second place goes to Hamburg, Germany, which boasts just over a hundred music venues, and third place to Paris. The City of Light is a prime destination for music lovers from all over the world, thanks to its rich musical scene. Top international artists regularly perform there in various concert halls and at renowned Parisian festivals such as We Love Green, Rock en Seine and Solidays. But the French capital hosts fewer music festivals than its English rival, with six compared to 25.

Several European capitals feature in this ranking, including Dublin (no. 6), Vienna (no. 8) and Athens (no. 14). Generally speaking, the most music-loving country in Europe is Germany. Four German cities feature in the top 15 of Europe’s most music-friendly destinations: Hamburg (no. 2), Berlin (no. 4), Cologne (no. 7) and Munich (no. 13). The UK counts three.

If this ranking is anything to go by, Europe is a prime destination for what professionals call “music tourism.” Every year, millions of music lovers travel to the Old Continent to see their favourite artists live on stage, boosting local tourism. This new travel trend has the potential to become a huge market, prompting players in the music industry to design special offers combining musical and tourist experiences.

Check out weloveholidays’ full ranking of Europe’s most musical cities below: