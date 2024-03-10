KOTA BARU, March 10 — During Ramadan, Kelantanese folk prefer local beef for sahur (pre-dawn meal). This benefits local beef sellers when the cattle are quickly sold out within four hours of slaughter.

A trader, Mohd Shahrulrazi Fauzi, 31, said that since yesterday, the demand for local beef at his stall in Kampung Chica here has doubled compared to normal days, as his stall has been crowded with people for the past few days.

He said yesterday two local cattle priced at RM10,000 each were sold out by around 12.30pm.

“Today, we might sell more than two cattle because the response is very encouraging and for tomorrow’s ‘mege poso’ (first day of Ramadan) we will slaughter four cattle for sale.

“Throughout Ramadan, I hired my cousin to help me at the stall because every year the response to the sale of local beef is very encouraging,” he told Bernama in Kampung Chica, here, today.

Mohd Shahrulrazi, who has been trading local beef for over 15 years, said that the “batang pinang” or tenderloin is the main attraction for customers even though it is sold at a higher price of RM34 per kg compared to other parts at RM32.

He said besides meat, customers also buy bones, liver and beef tripe to be served as side dishes for sahur.

Meanwhile, a customer, Azma Ismail, 53, said she chose local beef because it tastes better and softer compared to imported beef, besides being able to whet the appetite of her three children for sahur.

“Moreover, local beef can be stored for a long time in the refrigerator and still remains tender when cooked,” she said. — Bernama