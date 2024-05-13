KUALA NERUS, May 13 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) allocated RM15 million for the MARA-Petronas Automotive Entrepreneur Development (PUMP) programmes from 2022 until this year.

MARA chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the allocation benefited 35 entrepreneurs of 46 vehicle service centres under the PUMP brand nationwide.

“This success is very encouraging and has a high impact when the sales value of entrepreneurs under PUMP reached RM50 million, offering 320 job opportunities for the residents,” he said at the official launch of the Kuala Nerus PUMP outlet at RS Auto Technology Sdn Bhd here today.

Also present was Petronas Lubricants Marketing (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Mohd Zameer Zahur Hussain.

Asyraf Wajdi said PUMP is a specially structured programme covering entrepreneurship training, business financing, advisory services and periodic monitoring by MARA and Petronas.

He said MARA also aims to establish 25 more vehicle service centre outlets under the PUMP brand nationwide this year.

As for Terengganu, he said a total of RM2.5 million has been allocated to assist seven automotive entrepreneurs open up vehicle service centres.

He said that RS Auto Technology Sdn Bhd was one of the entrepreneurs on the East Coast to have received RM500,000 in financing facility from Terengganu MARA for renovation works to make its workshop more organised and competitive.

In another development, Asyraf Wajdi said MARA had also received an allocation of RM390 million to implement various programmes this year.

He said that of the total, RM185 million had been spent on business financing and RM25 million on entrepreneur training programmes and special programmes that would benefit 6,650 entrepreneurs nationwide. — Bernama