KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Opened since 2022, Lado Podeh in Bukit Jalil's Aurora Place serves up Malay cuisine with an emphasis on classic dishes from Negeri Sembilan like masak lemak cili api and daging salai.

Located on the first floor, you’ll find the restaurant to your left as soon as you step in the main entrance of Aurora Place.

Inside, handwoven baskets hang overhead while paintings depicting lush padi fields surround the dining area.

Everything is carefully curated to match the "masakan asli kampung” catchline on the sign, though it is considerably more plush to match the locale.

The menu is simple but extensive, divided into sections that include preparations like gulai lemak, sambal berlado, masak kicap and more, as well as listing the various proteins for each preparation.

Gulai Lemak Daging Salai is one of the signatures here, and rightfully so.

First, and perhaps the most important marker of any place specialising in Negeri Sembilan food is Gulai Lemak Daging Salai (RM50); here, tender pieces of smoked beef cooked in a creamy and deceptively spicy gulai make for a superb centrepiece in the family-style meal.

The kuah is a brilliant shade of yellow, thick from plenty of santan and rich with elements like lemongrass, turmeric and tamarind slices.

The heat comes across as more of a slow burn than a slap in the face, allowing for more than a few ladlefuls before beads of sweat inevitably begin to form.

Sambal Berlado Ayam (RM50 for six pieces) is another dish of Minang origin that I often find hard to resist, though here it differs from the bright-red appearance one might expect.

Instead, it sported a slight green tinge that suggested a flavour-packed sambal full of onions and green chillies.

Sambal Berlado Ayam looks and tastes a little greener than others but it is still a standout dish.

Ayam Masak Kicap is a good non-spicy option.

This is slathered all over big meaty chunks of fried chicken — mostly the thigh part, meaning it retains plenty of moisture while being the perfect canvas for the addictive sambal.

For those who can’t handle spicy food, Ayam Masak Kicap (RM45 for six pieces) is a viable option.

Hunks of fried chicken (again) are covered in a sweet soy sauce that’s dark in colour but light in consistency, with fresh red chillies, tomatoes, ginger and a sprig or two of lemongrass rounding out the aromatics.

Common as it may be, the Terung Berlado (RM22) here is a picture-perfect pile of purple and brown, topped with plenty of crunchy and salty ikan bilis. Each bite is a duet of soft and crunchy textures that’s simply a joy to eat.

Terung Berlado is executed masterfully at Lado Podeh.

Ulam-ulaman and Ikan Masin help to balance the rest of the meal.

With helpings of rice, all of the above is plenty and more — but I suggest balancing out the meal with some Ulam-ulaman (RM6) and Ikan Masin (RM8).

The former is an assortment of raw tomatoes, cucumbers, four-angled beans and ulam raja, all of which provide a much-needed and refreshing edge.

It’s served with a helping of sambal belacan, which provides a savoury counter to the rest of the dishes together with the ikan masin.

For Ramadan, Lado Podeh will be offering a buka puasa buffet during the weekend.

Also, under the same Lado Group, they opened Lado in Pavilion Damansara Heights this February. The menu in Lado also covers masakan Ngori but with different dishes. For Ramadan, there will be a buka puasa buffet daily. For more details on Lado, visit their Instagram @ladomalaysia

The neon-coloured sign of Lado Podeh is hard to miss, even during the day.

Lado Podeh

Lot A-01-02 & A-01-03, Aurora Place, Persiaran Jalil 1, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur

Open daily, 11am-6pm. Closed on Friday

Tel: 03-5033 3150

WhatsApp: +6016-512 2737

Instagram: @ladopodeh

Website: @ladopodeh.com

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

