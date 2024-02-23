IPOH, Feb 23 — For a month from March 1, the city will play host to 10 local and foreign artists in the inaugural Asia Europe Art Exhibition.

Exhibition curator Chin Kok Yan said the artists are from Italy, China and Malaysia.

“They will showcase their individual speciality and the public are invited to witness it,” he told Malay Mail.

Besides oil painting, the artists are known for their sketches, using colours mixed from minerals and Chinese ink.

Chin said one of the participating artists, who is from China, draws oil painting using paint that is infused with sandalwood.

“Hence, visitors can smell the warm, ambery, woody, leathery, milky and slightly sweet smell on the painting,” he added.

According to Chin, planning for the exhibition began last June.

“We took some time before firming the details as we needed time to vet the artists,” he said, adding that the organising committee hoped to enliven Ipoh through organising such events that are normally held in big cities.

“We hope to see more of such events here in the future,” added Chin.

Asia Europe Art Exhibition is curated by Chin Kok Yan (left) while Fenny Cheong is the project director. — Picture by Sylvia Looi

Project director Fenny Cheong said the exhibition marks the first international contemporary art exhibition in Ipoh.

“The objective is to establish a diversified dialogue, providing a platform for interactive sharing and cross-border learning,” she said, adding the exhibition would showcase some 40 artworks.

Besides the exhibition, there will be a series of talks that delve into various aspects of artistry.

“Beside art talks by an Italian artist, lecturers from Cambridge and a local university will be giving their input,” she said.

In conjunction with International Women's Day on March 8, Shufeng Han from Shanghai will host the opening day's art sharing session, Cheong said.

Meanwhile, University of Cambridge's Dr Flavia Xi will deliver her keynote address on March 2.

“To make the event more enriching, we have also invited renowned Italian artist Giorgio Distefano from Florence to participate in a dialogue on the same day about contemporary art.”

“Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman lecturer Abdul Rahman Ehlid Al Walid Luli will also share different perspectives on contemporary art on March 9,” she added.

A total of seven artists had also confirmed they would be present during the opening of the event on March 1.

Entrance to the exhibition, which will be held at 22 Hale Street Heritage Gallery from 10am to 6pm, is free.

The gallery is open daily except Mondays and Tuesdays.

For further details, visit http://artermini.com/