BRUSSELS, Jan 26 — Good infrastructure for cyclists starts with good road markings, visible to all road users. These markings are far from trivial. In fact, they play a more important role in cyclist safety than you might think.

The European Cyclists’ Federation (ECF) reiterates that the quality of road markings plays a vital role in cyclists’ safety, starting with the presence of clearly identifiable white lines. They contribute to a feeling of safety by significantly improving cyclists’ visibility.

Almost everywhere, median markings — running down the middle of two-way cycle paths — help cyclists to follow their route and limit the risk of collision with other riders coming in the opposite direction. In the Netherlands, wide blue median lines are being tested on and near bicycle crossings to help make them more recognisable. If the cycle path runs alongside a wall or sidewalk, edge markings can be used to avoid bumps and accidents. Road markings are also important for older people, who can have poorer peripheral vision.

In all cases, it’s important to choose a colour that’s as clearly identifiable by day as by night, especially for side makings, to make a clear distinction between lanes reserved for bicycles and others dedicated to motorised vehicles. White markings are often the most effective, especially on bends.

The ECF points out that a recent report by Cycling Industries Europe (CIE) found that for more than half the people questioned (57 per cent), clearly visible painted markings on the road encouraged them to cycle more.

In addition to the quality of the road markings, another major safety factor on cycle paths is their width. The wider they are, the more comfortable cyclists feel. Unfortunately, such paths are still too few and far between. — ETX Studio

