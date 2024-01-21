KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Malaysia’s largest private healthcare operator, has started rolling out EV charging stations in partnership with Gentari. The first location is at Menara KPJ along Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur, which has four EV charging bays consisting of both AC and DC charge points.

The EV charging station deployment comes after KPJ and Gentari signed a Memorandum of Understanding in July 2023, to spearhead clean energy solutions in healthcare. Besides deploying EV charging stations, the collaboration will also introduce Zero Emission Vehicle Fleet solutions to increase adoption of EVs to promote sustainable transport in the healthcare sector.

At the time of writing, the EV charging station at Menara KPJ isn’t open for public use. It was reported that once regulatory approvals are obtained, these chargers will be made available to the public through the Setel app.

Under Phase 1, KPJ and Gentari will also deploy similar EV charging stations at nine other KPJ specialist hospitals which include KPJ Penang, KPJ Tawakkal, KPJ Ampang Puteri, KPJ Selangor, KPJ Kajang, KPJ Klang, KPJ Seremban, KPJ Johor and KPJ Bandar Dato’ Onn Specialist Hospitals. They have an ambitious plan of deploying a total of 32 charging points nationwide.

Advertisement

Upon completion of deploying EV chargers under Phase 1, Gentari will evaluate the potential expansion of EV charging stations to other hospitals under the KPJ Healthcare Group as well as exploring EV fleet leasing. — SoyaCincau

Advertisement