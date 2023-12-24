LOS ANGELES, Dec 24 — Jabbar Lewis and Nic Ashe watched every episode of Squid Game — and were convinced they would be able to handle the deadly schoolyard contests. They never imagined they might actually get a chance to try.

At “Squid Game: The Trials” in Los Angeles, fans of all ages can relive the most emotional moments of Netflix’s South Korean hit show — but there is a lot less blood and no one wins any prize money.

“It’s so funny that even without the US$4.56 million cash prize, you really feel the stakes in the game. I found myself sweating and shaking and I would do it again,” said Ashe, 27.

“It’s like the show kind of came to life. It came out of my TV and I got to step into the world.”

In a series of rooms, organisers of the immersive LA attraction have set up harmless versions of the brutal games depicted in the series, in which misfits and criminals took an all-or-nothing gamble: Win the prize or die.

Netflix says it hopes visitors will be transported into the universe of the show — and its reality competition spinoff — from the get-go.

A guard follows participants down a hallway in 'Squid Game: The Trials'. — AFP pic

Players are greeted by the Front Man, the overseer of the game, flanked by his minions in their distinctive fuchsia jumpsuits and black masks with symbols.

Classic Squid Game challenges like the glass bridge and the dalgona candy game are recreated, as is the runaway favourite: “Red Light, Green Light,” complete with the giant, menacing, motion-sensing doll.

Visitors participate in the 'Memory Steps' game, inspired by the Glass Bridge game at 'Squid Game: The Trials'. — AFP pic

“It was real!” said Melanie Galano.

Fellow visitor Andrew Lin chimed in: “It just felt like you’re kind of in the show.”

Participants wear wristbands that buzz when they “die” in a challenge, but some joked that they hoped for more reality.

“I expected real dying,” joked Choi Hyumbom. “I realised it’s not the same as (the show), but I’m still having fun.”

Lewis, who won his round, said for him, “Squid Game just represents determination to win, the will to win. And it does require a lot of strategy.”

When asked how he plotted his win, Lewis replied: “Be low-key in the background and then come up like a shark and destroy everybody.” — AFP