KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — To mark its 40th anniversary, Hackett London has reopened its Pavilion KL store with a fresh look, continuing to offer an authentic British experience.

Spanning 2,000 square metres, the space is the first international store to feature a new retail concept and houses both the Hackett London and Hackett formalwear collections as well as Hackett Kids.

The Pavilion KL store of Hackett London has been reopened with a fresh new look. — Picture courtesy of Melium

Inside, sophisticated embellishments and eye-catching patterns are on full display, a subtle nod to the brand’s attention to detail.

The popular British menswear label celebrates its Heritage Collection with a range of limited edition products: 1983 Rugby Shirt, 1983 Hooded Sweatshirt, 1983 Tee and 1983 Caps.

Offering quality craftsmanship in all its collections, Hackett’s newest campaign unfolds against the rugged landscape of Scotland.

British racing driver and Formula 1 World champion Jenson Button is joined by British actor Matthew Goode for the first time. Together, they explore the Scottish countryside, dressed in the brand’s finely crafted garments.

To celebrate the store’s reopening, Malaysian celebrities and social media influencers were invited.

For actor Riz Amin, the refreshed boutique is ‘a perfect blend of modern and classic British vibes’.

“The blazers, which feature exceptional craftsmanship and the finest materials, are my top pick,” said the Love Elsa star.

“It is super easy to navigate the new store,” said actor Azrel Ismail. The Biko star favours the Hackett London Sport collection for its ‘great, breathable fabrics’.

For more details, visit https://www.melium.com/