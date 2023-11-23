KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — If the current upgraded dual-motor Tesla Model 3 Long Range isn’t powerful enough, a high-performance version is expected to launch very soon. According to Carsales in Australia, Tesla has confirmed that the Tesla Model 3 Performance version will be released in early 2024 and it will be “pretty special”. The performance-oriented Model 3 was speculated to be called the “Ludicrous” or “Plaid” but it looks like it’s still going to be called the Performance like its pre-upgraded model.

The “Performance” version of the upgraded Model 3 is coming soon

Tesla Model 3 RWD and Model 3 Long Range in Malaysia.

Typically, Tesla offers 3 variants of its EV models like the current Tesla Model Y. The base model gets a smaller battery with a single motor driving the rear wheels and there’s also the mid-spec Long Range model with dual motors and a bigger battery. The top-of-the-line “Performance” model provides even more performance with higher power output and quicker 0-100km/h time but it gets a slightly shorter range.

In Malaysia as well as the rest of the world, the latest upgraded Model 3 is currently offered in a standard RWD model that’s priced at RM189,000 and the long-range AWD model is priced at RM218,000. The long-range Model 3 is no slouch as it can get from 0-100km/h in just 4.4 seconds and has an impressive range of up to 629km on a single charge. It has twin motors pushing 331kW (443hp) and 559Nm of torque.

However, it isn’t as quick as the current RM288,000 Tesla Model Y Performance that can get you from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds. On top of that, the performance model unlocks a higher top speed of 250km/h.

What to expect from the new Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024?

According to Carsales’ report, the first Model 3 Performance which was released in 2017 had “left a few things on the table” as the EV brand was going through a “production hell” while trying to scale up production. It was indicated that the original Model 3 Performance had more potential but Tesla had prioritised ensuring high production volume.

For the upgraded Model 3 Performance, Tesla wants to realise that potential by putting “driving enthusiasts at the centre of the significant engineering work that is taking place”. The upgraded Tesla Model 3 already has shown improvements when it comes to ride quality and range thanks to its new aerodynamic bumpers and reworked suspension.

From the looks of it, the upcoming Performance model is expected to offer better performance than the previous Model 3 Performance’s 0-100km/h time of 3.3 seconds. Carsales said Tesla has hinted at more upgrades including significant hardware and software changes. This may include bigger brakes and perhaps better performance-oriented tyres.

Upgraded Tesla Model 3 interior

You can also expect extra performance body kits including an extra spoiler and sportier-looking wheels. On the Tesla’s Performance models, there’s something called the Track Mode which optimises stability control, traction control, regenerative braking and cooling to maximise performance on closed circuit courses. We reckon that would be the same as well for the upcoming model.

Since the Tesla Model Y Performance is already priced at RM288,000, we are guessing that the upgraded Model 3 Performance could be priced between the RM250,000 to RM280,000 range in Malaysia. The closest rival price-to-performance ratio wise is probably the Smart #1 Brabus which is priced at RM249,000. It won’t be surprising if the upgraded Tesla Model 3 Performance offers the best performance for any vehicle under RM300,000.

In case you missed it, you can check out our test drive of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau