KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The Cambridge Dictionary, the world’s most popular online dictionary for learners of English has revealed “hallucinate” as the Word of the Year for 2023, as the term got a new additional definition relating to artificial intelligence (AI) producing false information.

AI hallucinations, also known as confabulations, sometimes appear nonsensical. But they can also seem entirely plausible, even while being factually inaccurate or ultimately illogical, and have already had real-world impacts.

The traditional definition of hallucinate is “to seem to see, hear, feel, or smell something that does not exist, usually because of a health condition or because you have taken a drug”.

The new, additional definition is “When an artificial intelligence (a computer system that has some of the qualities that the human brain has, such as the ability to produce language in a way that seems human) hallucinates, it produces false information”.

In a statement, Cambridge Dictionary’s Publishing Manager, Wendalyn Nichols said: “The fact that AIs can ‘hallucinate’ reminds us that humans still need to bring their critical thinking skills to the use of these tools.

“At their best, large language models can only be as reliable as their training data. Human expertise is arguably more important, and sought after, than ever, to create the authoritative and up-to-date information that LLMs can be trained on.”

The news follows a year-long surge in interest in generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Bard and Grok, with public attention shifting towards the limitations of AI and whether they can be overcome.

AI tools, especially those using large language models (LLMs), have proven capable of generating plausible prose, but often do so using false, misleading or made-up “facts”. They “hallucinate” in a confident and sometimes believable manner.

Beyond hallucinate, several additions reflect rapid developments in AI and computing, such as prompt engineering; large language model; GenAI; train; and black box.

Several other words experienced spikes in public interest and searches on the Cambridge Dictionary website. They included implosion; ennui; grifter; and GOAT (abbreviation for Greatest Of All Time). — Bernama