KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 ― BMW Malaysia has unveiled the German auto giant's high-performance electric sedan, called the i5 eDrive40, which has a range of up to 582 kilometres between charges.

The unveiling was made at the Premium Auto Care Expo (PACE) 2023 at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam today.

In a statement, BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser said the introduction is a testament to the group’s achievement of becoming the number one premium electric vehicle (EV) provider in the country, with deliveries of over 1,600 units of BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad EVs this year.

“By fostering meaningful partnerships with influential industry leaders, BMW Malaysia remains committed to its mission to shape the future of mobility in Malaysia.

“The new model, which is an addition to the legendary BMW 5 Series portfolio, is believed to set new standards in the country's electric mobility,” he said.

The i5 eDrive40 model delivers a maximum output of 250 kilowatts (kW)/340 horsepower, 430 newton-metre (Nm) in Sport Boost, propelling from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) in 6.0 seconds and reaching a top speed of 193km/h.

The vehicle has a battery capacity of 83.9kWh and offers a high-powered DC charging option that can reach up to 205kW and 500A to enable a rapid charge of 80 per cent capacity in just 34 minutes.

The electrical prowess can be further amplified by the innovative Max Range function, which enhances efficiency by 25 per cent through comfort function deactivation and adjustments to the power and speed limitations.

The group said the proactive care of the new model offers a range of services including an alert trigger that will guide the driver to the nearest BMW dealership when the car requires immediate servicing. ― Bernama