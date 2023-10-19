NEW YORK, Oct 19 — Forget the natural or even no-makeup looks that have been riding high since the Covid-19 pandemic, as here comes a bolder beauty look by the name of ‘latex lips.’ This catchy name spells the return of maximum shine, whatever the shade chosen, for a glossy, almost lacquer-like finish.

On social networks, beauty trends come thick and fast and are ever-changing, as seen this season with cherry makeup or pumpkin spice makeup, and even a few remnants of the no-makeup look. But it’s a completely different aesthetic that’s now moving into the spotlight with latex lips, bringing glossy lips back into fashion, while ramping up shine to the max. The idea is to recreate the high-shine effect of latex, a material often prized in fashion, by using very specific products, including gloss, which is poised to make a comeback.

As far as trends go, latex lips didn’t actually emerge this fall, with some videos dating back several months on the TikTok social network. But it’s clear that the look has been gaining renewed interest since the start of the fall. And this could well intensify in the run-up to the festive season due to the extravagance and audacity synonymous with this colourful and glamorous period. And latex lips are certainly not lacking in glamour. Here, it’s all about shine, or rather ultra-high shine, and about giving your lips a luscious glossy finish with a good dose of lip gloss.

Ultra-high shine

Advertisement

There’s nothing complicated or expensive about this technique. All you need is a lip pencil, lipstick and lip gloss to get the look. And if possible, use an exfoliator beforehand to get your lips smooth and free of dead skin to optimise the process. Once this has been done, all that’s left to do is apply the pencil to the lip contour, with a particularly strong line, then fill in with the lipstick of your choice. Finally, finish off with a coat of transparent gloss — or a gloss in the same shade as the lipstick for an even stronger effect.

Unlike many other trends, latex lips has already been adopted by celebrities and influencers such as Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, and has been spotted on the catwalks of leading luxury brands. On the Chinese social network TikTok, the #latexlips hashtag has already racked up over 18 million views, reflecting the younger generation’s enthusiasm for this seasonal aesthetic. — ETX Studio

Advertisement