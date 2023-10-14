PARIS, Oct 14 — Have you heard of rucking? This form of exercise, normally used for military training, is THE fitness trend of the moment. The idea is to walk with a heavy rucksack for around 30 minutes for a cardio workout that strengthens the body’s muscles.

Rucking involves walking outdoors with a weighted backpack. This form of exercise was originally devised by the military to train recruits to carry heavy loads during their missions. Today, the workout is all the rage on the TikTok social network.

Internet users are filming themselves walking through the streets, bags on their backs, on their way to work or back from the store. This is the case of @growteegrow, who can be seen walking in the sunshine with her bag full of groceries. On TikTok, the exercise trend seems to have won over a good number of users, with the “rucking” hashtag already racking up over 20 million views.

The reason it’s gaining so many followers is that rucking is a simple, low-impact form of exercise that provides an effective cardio workout. You can do it anywhere: on the street, in the park, in the forest or on your way to work, etc. For those who aren’t fans of jogging, this method is ideal. And what’s more, it’s full of benefits, promoting fitness and weight loss all at the same time.

Walking is an excellent way to improve cardiovascular health. According to a study published in August, walking at least 2,300 steps a day reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. By adding weight to your backpack, the effort of walking is increased, and the intensity goes up a notch.

Another advantage of rucking is that it offers a comprehensive workout. In fact, the weight of the rucksack helps to build muscle throughout the body. Whether it’s your legs, back, shoulders or feet, all your muscles will be called upon when you’re rucking. It’s also a good way to burn fat, if you plan to cover enough distance to expend your energy. As for the mind, walking is an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, but also to reduce the stress of everyday life and recharge your batteries.

For beginners looking to give rucking a try, experts recommend starting with short 20-minute walking sessions, with a light load. Initially, it’s advisable not to load your bag with more than 10 per cent of your body weight. You can then increase the weight as your fitness improves, adding 10 to 15 per cent every one or two weeks. And above all, while exercising, don’t forget to take a few breaks to stretch and stay hydrated.

It’s important to distribute the weight correctly in your backpack. Choose one with wide, padded shoulder straps. The bag should also fit your body perfectly. Backpacks specially designed for exercise, such as fitness sandbags, are available too. Alternatively, you can fill a bag with dumbbells, or canned goods, as long as they are placed in the middle of the bag. — ETX Studio