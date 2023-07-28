LONDON, July 28 — Evenings dedicated to pampering and relaxation are the latest concept taking over TikTok. With these “soft evenings,” internet users are pushing back against the hyper-productive culture that’s often promoted on social networks. And to inspire others, they film and share their peaceful evening pastimes. From gardening to cooking, reading or taking a stroll, setting aside an evening for yourself has become the priority for advocates of “soft evenings.”

The watchword for a successful “soft evening” is relaxation. To achieve this, TikTokers engage in the most soothing, calming activities possible, and film themselves in the process. Some can be seen cooking their evening meal, gardening, reading, meditating or carrying out a skincare routine before going to bed. And all this takes place in a calm, cozy atmosphere, with candles and hot drinks to set the scene.

This concept, also known as the “slow evening” or “gentle evening,” is being embraced by more and more TikTokers, and runs counter to the hustle culture and hyper-productivity sometimes promoted on social networks. The hashtag #softevening has racked up 78 million views and counting. The idea is to encourage people to set aside a quiet evening for themselves, far from the hustle and bustle of daily life, especially after a tiring day. These increasingly popular videos take inspiration from another, broader concept that has been in vogue on social networks for some years now: the “soft life.” This refers to a lifestyle in which self-care and mental health are a priority.

The Nigerian influencer community was the first to use the term “soft life.” Indeed, Black Nigerian women used it to define a comfortable, stress-free lifestyle, free from the responsibilities of work, according to the media outlet Andscape. This in turn inspired other internet users to rebel against hard work and the daily grind. For example, some creators confided that they had quit their jobs or decided to move overseas in order to change their lifestyle.

But aspiring to a “softer life” can also involve doing very simple, everyday things, such as going for a walk, setting aside an evening for self-care, reading, or just rotting in bed. In the comments on one video, a user writes: “Thank you for your energy, it makes me feel like I can choose to take care of myself.” Responding to a video by catvolcy, other users comment: “your videos have shown me how to be comfortable in stillness” and “I have to start slowing down and just enjoying.” All of which help sends a message that it’s ok not to be productive all the time. — ETX Studio