Irish pop group Westlife will be returning to Kuala Lumpur in February next year for a two-day concert at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. — Picture courtesy of MacpiePro

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Popular Irish pop group Westlife will be returning to Kuala Lumpur in February next year as part of their “The Wild Dreams Tour”.

Slated for a two-day concert on February 23 and 24, the quartet will be entertaining local fans at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil — just a week after their Singapore tour.

The group, who performed at the Singapore Grand Prix on October 1, comprises Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily.

According to portal Hype, Westlife is excited to return to the region once again and already have a special show planned.

“We are always excited to return to Asia to see our many fans. After all that has happened in the world over the last few years, this tour means more to us than any that we have ever done before.

“It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than before. We are planning some spectacular shows which will include all our greatest hits and some special surprises,” the group said in a statement.

The concert will have six different seating categories as well as a “Royal Box” with the ticket prices ranging from RM294 to RM884.

The organiser Trumpet International will be opening a pre-sale ticket booth at the Main Atrium in LaLaport BBCC on October 10 while online ticket sale will begin on October 11.

Back in August 2019, the Flying Without Wings singers had captivated local fans during their “The Twenty Tour” at Malawati Indoor Stadium in Shah Alam.

They serenaded around 7,000 Malaysians with their popular hits such as Swear It Again, My Love, When You’re Looking Like That and Uptown Girl.