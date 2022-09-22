Hardy was labelled 'really nice guy' by organisers who also commented that the actor is a 'really strong guy'.— Pictures via Instagram/taped_fingers

PETALING JAYA, Sept 22 — Actor Tom Hardy made a surprise appearance at a martial arts competition in England and bagged first place.

The Venom star entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes last Saturday under his real name Edward Hardy, CNBC reported.

Actor Tom Hardy made a surprise appearance at a martial arts competition in England and eventually bagged first place.

He was labelled a "really nice guy” who was a "real pleasure” to host at their tournament, according to The Guardian.

"Everyone recognised him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him.

"It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event,” said a spokesperson via the UK portal.

Hardy’s rival, veteran Danny Appleyby told local UK portal Teeside Live that he was stunned upon seeing the actor and called him a "genuinely nice guy”.

"He's a really strong guy. You wouldn't think it with him being a celebrity.”

"I've done about six tournaments and I've been on the podium in every one.

"But he's probably the toughest competitor I've had — he certainly lived up to his Batman villain Bane character, that's for sure,” Appleyby said.

Photos of the actor were shared on martial arts account Taped Fingers, where he can be seen in blue.

Fans cheered him on in the comments section, saying how proud they were of him. Hardy is also a trustee for REORG, a charity teaching jiu-jitsu to those with serious injuries, or who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.

In a post shared earlier today, the actor penned the benefits of jiu-jitsu and how it has helped him to stay calm.

"Simple training, for me (as a hobby and a private love) has been fundamentally key to further develop a deeper sense of inner resilience, calm and well being.

"I can’t stress the importance it has had and the impact on my life and my fellow teammates,” he wrote.