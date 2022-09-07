KUALA LUMPUR, September 7 — International and UK Politicians have been sending their congratulatory messages on Twitter to Liz Trussell instead of the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Twitter user @LizTruss has been accidentally tagged by political figures, and she is rolling with the punches.

The 40-year-old was accidentally tagged in a critical Tweet from Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas who commented that Truss must like cake.

“I love cake.”, Trussell cheekily responded.

Lucas made another tweet later correcting her error of tagging the wrong account but humorously claimed Trussell would do a better job as PM.

In a now deleted and corrected Tweet, the Swedish Prime Minister’s account too tagged Trussell’s account instead of Truss’ official account @trussliz.

“Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the meatballs ready.” Trussell replied.

Trussell has continued to respond to Tweets tagging her account instead of Truss’.

Some online users have jokingly wished that she was the PM instead of Truss.