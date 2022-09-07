Politicians and Twitter users have mistakenly tagged user Liz Trussell instead of the new UK PM, and Trussell is having fun with it. — Picture via Reuters and Twitter.

KUALA LUMPUR, September 7 — International and UK Politicians have been sending their congratulatory messages on Twitter to Liz Trussell instead of the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Twitter user @LizTruss has been accidentally tagged by political figures, and she is rolling with the punches.

The 40-year-old was accidentally tagged in a critical Tweet from Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas who commented that Truss must like cake.

“I love cake.”, Trussell cheekily responded.

I love cake — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 5, 2022

Lucas made another tweet later correcting her error of tagging the wrong account but humorously claimed Trussell would do a better job as PM.

Apologies, my previous tweet about #ToryLeadership should have been directed to @TrussLiz - not Liz Trussell who tweets at @LizTruss - tho frankly she’d probably make a better job of it — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 5, 2022

In a now deleted and corrected Tweet, the Swedish Prime Minister’s account too tagged Trussell’s account instead of Truss’ official account @trussliz.

People keep tagging a random person instead of the incoming British prime minister and she's rolling with it lol pic.twitter.com/3VpKzV5Qel — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 5, 2022

“Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the meatballs ready.” Trussell replied.

Trussell has continued to respond to Tweets tagging her account instead of Truss’.

Some online users have jokingly wished that she was the PM instead of Truss.