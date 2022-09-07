Hilarious banners, stickers and fairy lights were hung outside the woman's home in London to announce her divorce. — Picture via Unsplash.

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 — A woman in London went all out to announce her divorce by putting up banners, stickers and even fairy lights outside her home.

Some of the stickers that amused passers-by included one that read “And she lived happily ever after” and “Finally Divorced”.

Photos of the woman’s home in London’s Crystal Palace were also caught by a random passer-by who was just so amazed at the Tudor-style home and posted it last Friday.

A photographer who passed the home with the bright decorations, meanwhile, told British news portal South West News Service (SWNS) that the decorations were simply hilarious.

“I wondered how much time this person has on their hands. They even had a giant image of a person riding a bike on their bin and now these divorce banners and cards.

“Nonetheless my opinion doesn’t really matter ― if they enjoy doing that then why should anyone care,” he said.

Two years ago, closer to home in Malaysia, a woman went viral after celebrating her divorce by throwing a “divorce tea party” after suffering a traumatic experience with her abusive husband.

Many Malaysians cheered for her for ‘celebrating’ her divorce with her close friends.