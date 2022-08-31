NEW YORK, Aug 31 — Back to school, back to the office — style gets serious as September gets underway. Gone are the sandals, beach dresses, and other remnants of summer vacations, replaced by new outfits more adapted to the worlds of work and studies. Clothing, accessories, colour, print... Let’s review the key trends of the fall.

A fashion item: A micro-skirt

The micro-skirt trend dates from last spring, with the Miu Miu collection that brought this Y2K icon up to date. It enjoyed success throughout the summer and is now at peak popularity for fall. There’s no debate about on-trend skirt lengths this season; labels Courrèges, Supriya Lele, Diesel (with its micro-skirt belt design), and of course Miu Miu have all gone ultra short. Not content with having established the mini-skirt as the star of spring (and summer), the Italian house has also made it an essential piece for fall, reinterpreting it in a sporty version, or even as shorts. Straight or pleated, black, coloured or sequined, the micro-skirt, which was a staple for Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera 20 years ago, will be the centerpiece of your wardrobe until next spring.

The pants: Low-cut

Let’s face it, the remnants of the 2000s — known as Y2K inspiration — will still be part of the fall season, starting with low-cut pants and jeans. After years marked by high-waisted pants, make way for models cut at hip level, preferably worn with wide belts and crop tops. Givenchy, Versace, Diesel, and Missoni all showed such styles in their collections for spring-summer and fall-winter 2022, in the form of loose-cut flowing or straight-cut jeans as well as cargo pants.

While it’s not everywhere, yet, pink — in its flashiest and most girly tones — will be the colour of the fall, adding a touch of pizzazz and optimism to a season — and an era — that sorely needs it. The trend is part of a broader phenomenon, Barbiecore, inspired by the sartorial must-haves of the most famous doll on the planet. Valentino clearly set the tone this season, with a show featuring only two shades: fuchsia pink and black, all in contrast. But the Italian brand is not the only one to have bet on this dynamic shade; Versace, Michael Kors, and Dolce & Gabbana were all thinking pink too. The goal of the brands is to add a bit of levity to dressing.

A print: Checks

Unlike pink or low-cut styles, checks are nearly always associated with the fall season, coming in different versions to suit everyone’s tastes. But this year, they are present in two major global dressing styles in particular, punk and preppy, which are among the season’s main inspirations. Coats, sleeveless sweaters, shirts, blazers, pants, skirts... Tiny or oversize, checks will be everywhere and won’t go unnoticed. Emilia Wickstead, Paul & Joe, and Marine Serre, are among the labels that have included checks in their latest collections.

A shoe: Loafers

Boots, whether slouchy, vinyl, or furry, are, of course, a must-have for fall. But if you had to pick just one pair of shoes this year, opt for loafers. A mix of style and comfort, they are an ideal alternative to the very chic heels whose real comeback is not expected to take place until later this fall. Black or colourful, with or without laces, loafers take a wide range of forms, even if the models with thick cleated or notched soles appear to be the stars of the season. Emma Chamberlain, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner,have already succumbed to the charm of loafers.

An accessory: A tie

If the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet behind us, it is clear that life has returned to a somewhat more normal pace, and with it a more formal style. Although the suit will only show up in a subtle, minor way in women’s — and men’s — wardrobes, ties, in a preppy style if possible, are making their comeback. An accessory symbolising power, as well as liberation from certain gender stereotypes. Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, and Ralph Lauren all put out looks incorporationg ties. And if you don’t like it, you can always opt for a balaclava, another must-have accessory of the season. — ETX Studio