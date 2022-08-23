PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — Victoria Beckham has made her fashion label VB Body more inclusive of plus-sized women by expanding the clothing range to size 18 in her fashion line VB Body.

This comes as the label owned by the 48-year-old is faced with debts of £53.9million (RM284.52 million) and doubts have been cast over its future, according to Mail on Sunday.

A source close to the former Spice Girls band member reveals Beckham has finally caught up and is extremely proud of her new collection.

“There is a whole new customer base out there to buy her products but let’s face it, it has taken her a while but at least she is changing things.” Beckham meanwhile said she things women today want to look healthy, and curvy.

“They want to have some boobs and a bum — it’s not about being a certain size.

“It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are.”

Among the outfits that are available on her website include a fitted mini-dress priced at £490 (RM2,588), a one-shoulder top at £350 (RM1,848) and a £450 (RM2,377) cropped cardigan among other items.

Starting with just a single line of dresses, the brand has also expanded into a range of items with hefty price tags including jeans and jumpers.

While some fans praised her online, others condemned her and said that she should have expanded her clothing sizes beyond that of size 18.

“And I imagine it’s still tiny! I’m a size 18, can’t see anything of hers fitting me at all,” wrote one user.

Another said : “ I hear that Victoria Beckham has now launched a plus size range. Wait for it...all the way up to size 18.

“That’s it folks.” “Also a very very boring range too.”