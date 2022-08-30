Prince Charles is launching his first perfume with Penhaligon’s, paying tribute to the scents of his Highgrove garden. — AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 30 — He smells them, looks after them, and talks to them. Flowers are a passion of Prince Charles, and he enjoys admiring and tending to them at Highgrove House.

An organic gin flavoured with plants from the garden of this legendary property was created in 2020, so why not a perfume?

The Prince of Wales has just bottled the scent of his favourite plants for the first time, through a perfume composed with Penhaligon’s.

Soak up the scent of Prince Charles — or rather the gardens of his estate at Highgrove in Gloucestershire. This is what Penhaligon’s is proposing with its first fragrance inspired and created by the Prince of Wales.

And while the perfume house is used to taking a humorous approach with its olfactory characters that poke gentle fun at the British aristocracy, here it pays tribute to “the magnificent fragrance of Highgrove gardens in summer, when the odour of blossoming, weeping silver lime fills the air.”

Named “Highgrove Bouquet,” this very first fragrance is indeed an ode to the gardens of the Highgrove House residence. A real floral explosion, it is characterised by scents of silver lime, geranium and lavender.

Nothing exceptional, one could say, although the fragrance is already a hit on social networks. Indeed Penhaligon’s is one of the largest perfume houses in the UK, with a luxury positioning and a long history. A nice tie-up for the member of the royal family now nicknamed “Grandpa Wales.”

This isn’t the first time Prince Charles has gone off the beaten path with unexpected product launches. Like Queen Elizabeth II, in 2020 he unveiled his own organic gin, also inspired and created from the plants of the Highgrove garden.

A year earlier, it was a collection of ethical clothing that had been launched by a duo of designers with nettles harvested from Highgrove estate.

The perfume “Highgrove Bouquet” is exclusively available in the United Kingdom and is sold at a price of £155 per 100 ml (around RM814). Part of the proceeds from the sale will go to Prince Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Foundation. — ETX Studio