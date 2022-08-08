A London homeowner has put up posters around the city wanting to give away a refrigerator said to be haunted by its stepmother's soul. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — A homeowner in London is giving away a refrigerator said to be haunted by the soul of their stepmother.

Posters that sprouted up in a number of locations in the UK capital stated that the owner’s stepmother had a heart attack on their kitchen floor in the middle of an electrical storm, and her soul was transferred into the computer unit of their smart fridge, Daily Star reported.

“She has been subtly undermining me ever since, commenting on how many slices of cheese I have eaten, or whether I have properly put the lid back on something.

“I am starting to feel it is completely unreasonable that she has decided to live in our fridge, judging me on my culinary decisions. She has to go,” the poster stated.

Aside from the soul within, the poster added that the fridge itself was in complete working order. The homeowner was sure the unit would be far more agreeably housed with someone who had not forced their ‘perfect child’ into a life of ‘mediocre servitude’.

A number was attached with the poster to allow contact for those interested to get the kitchen appliance.

The number was later found to belong to a kitchen showroom in Vauxhall where its workers said they had received about 100 calls to enquire about the refrigerator.

It is unclear if the refrigerator was being displayed at the showroom.