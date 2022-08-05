Balenciaga is causing a stir with its nearly RM8,000 a piece trash bag. — Picture via Instagram/ highsnobiety

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga is selling a ‘trash pouch’ at a whopping £1,469 (RM7,944) each.

Available in four different colours — black, white, blue and yellow, topped with a red or grey lace to tie it together — Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia told HypeBeast that the bag was crafted to cause a stir.

“I could not miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” he reportedly said.

Balenciaga was also responsible for Kim Kardasian’s all-black incognito look as well as the recent silver dress worn by Nicole Kidman that resembled foil.

Meanwhile, New York Post reported that the shiny drawstring bag was made out of calfskin leather and emblazoned with a subtle logo.

It debuted in the Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection in Paris in March.