A burglar in Bali, Indonesia told police that he decided to go naked when breaking into a pawn shop as it allows him to be agile. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A 27-year-old burglar decided to go naked when stealing from a Bali pawn shop.

He told West Denpasar Police that his decision to do it in the buff was because it allowed him to be more agile, Coconuts Bali reported.

Police caught him on Monday.

The suspect, identified by his initials TG, committed the offence in a shop located at Teuku Umar Street in Bali on July 23.

Thanks to the shop's CCTV recordings, police managed to locate him eventually.

West Denpasar Police Chief I Made Hendra Agustina said from the recording, the suspect was stark naked when committing the crime.

They have ruled out the suspect had mental health issues as he immediately put on his clothes after committing the offence.

Investigations showed the suspect had previous records of committing similar crimes at Gianyar in Bali and North Sumatra.

He now faces seven years jail for theft.